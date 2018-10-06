Celebrating a decade of art at 10th Crush Festival

CRUSHING IT: Performers Peter Sajko and Rhys Williams can't wait for the range of activities set to take place with the Crush Festival.

ART for one and one for art.

The Crush Festival is back and filled with an array of performances and activities for its 10th year.

The Bundaberg Regional Council event, delivered by Creative Regions , started yesterday and will run until Sunday, October 14.

Street performer Rhys Williams said you will be seeing him out and about and is expecting the 10-day festival to be a great time.

Peter Sajko said he will be involved in a few activities such as the Whistle-stop Shindig, Pizza and Poetry and the Pub Rock Choir event.

"It should be really good, I'm going to be doing some performing for you, some singing and all that sort of stuff,” Mr Sajko said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey encouraged residents to get their feet in the street.

"Arts and culture are the heart and soul of our region and contribute so much to the lifestyle we enjoy,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This 10-day festival is an opportunity to recognise the contribution the arts make to our region and allows residents to immerse themselves in a range of unique experiences.”

Shelley Pisani, artistic director at Creative Regions, said: "The whole creative team behind Crush Festival believes that this is the best program we've ever curated in our 10 years of delivering this festival for Bundaberg Regional Council.”

Tonight is the Ergon Energy Crush Block Party.

For more visit crushfestivalqld.com.au/