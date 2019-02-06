Celebrating a century of Brothers in Bundy

CELEBRATION: Shalom College principal Dan McMahon is looking forward to honouring 100 years since the Christian Brothers founded in Bundaberg.

THERE'S no question education 100 years ago was vastly different to what it is today.

This month Shalom College will celebrate a century since their founding fathers, the Christian Brothers College, planted their flag in Bundaberg.

The brothers founded the Bundaberg school in February 1919, offering boys education from grade 5 through 12, until they merged with the girls' Loyola College in 1984 to create what we now know as Shalom College.

MUSIC: The annual concert band circa 1941. contributed

Principal Dan McMahon said the brothers, who were originally a religious order founded in Ireland by Edmund Rice, instilled solid gospel values that were still upheld today.

Rice was a wealthy man from a privileged background who noticed poor children in Ireland were not getting an education.

He realised the best way to help kids out of poverty was with education.

"Education is the key for young people to be successful,” Mr McMahon said.

"Rice started a school for poor kids, with the first school including a baker shop to provide breakfast for the students, and a tailor shop to fix their clothes to help them get a job.

"In our system, those men had great faith in Jesus and the gospel and would communicate those gospel values of justice and compassion and respect and forgiveness, thorough education.

"Those values still permeate through the college. That's been part of the DNA in education in those schools to this day, and we really hope that Shalom is still very much a school in that tradition.”

One of the Christian Brothers buildings on Woondooma St. contributed

Two of the eight school houses at Shalom are named in honour of two of those men.

"Hogan house is named after Joseph Hogan, who was the first principal of CBC in 1919, and Rice house, which honours Edmund Rice,” Mr McMahon said.

Sectarianism was a major issue back in the days of the Christian Brothers and a lot of jobs were made unavailable to those following the Catholic faith.

"There were a lot of businesses that said Catholics need not apply,” Mr McMahon said,

"So the brothers and the nuns, the sisters of mercy here in town, had to provide kids with the skills they needed to get some form of a job.

"But certainly for probably the majority of the years the brothers were here in Bundaberg it was getting kids into trades or perhaps into the public services, or jobs where they could earn a living so they could make a way for themselves.”

Subjects were therefore often structured toward manual labour.

"It would've been a solid but basic education,” Mr McMahon said.

"He educated boys to be able to get a job, and that became very successful and spread all around the world.

"There would have been young men who would have wanted to go to university but a lot, in those early days certainly, didn't go to grade 12.

"Many went to grade 8, and later on many kids went to grade 10 and the number of kids going to grade 12 would've been low, just as they would have been everywhere.”

Mr McMahon said vocational subjects such as woodwork and metalwork would have been expected, and believes the curriculum would have been limited.

"It wouldn't have had the broad curriculum we have now,” he said.

The first four principals of Shalom were Christian Brothers, with the longest standing brother, Br Rotchford, remaining on staff until the end of last year.

To recognise the work of the Christian Brothers the school will celebrate with a dinner and mass service next weekend.

"(They) gave so much of their lives to make sure kids had a good opportunity,” Mr McMahon said.

"We want to celebrate that. It was such a great gift to this town and these schools and we are what we are because of them. They've done a great job in education.”

Anyone interested, especially those associated with CBC or Shalom, is encouraged to attend the dinner to celebrate the milestone.

"Unfortunately we don't have a lot of memorabilia from those times so if anybody has some, we would really like to make copies,” Mr McMahon said.

The dinner will be held at Brothers Sports Club at 7pm on Saturday, February 23, with Mass to be held at 8am at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church the following morning.

For more information phone Shalom College on 4155 8111.