Celebrating 70 years of fruit and veg with glamour event

THE Bundaberg region has a rich history in the agricultural industry, particularly that of horticulture.

The Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Group are celebrating their 70th anniversary servicing the horticulture sector and what better way than with the biennial BFVG Industry Gala Dinner.

As a co-operative they represent the fruit, vegetable, herb and nut producers of the Wide Bay Burnett region, which formed in 1948.

Managing director Bree Grima said many would remember early meetings of the co-operative contained hotly debated and argued issues directly affecting the fruit and vegetable industry.

"The first meeting was convened by Mr J Kelly who was elected chairman of the meeting and Mr F Henrickson junior was elected secretary. During the previous years producers had experienced limited local markets with, in many cases, low returns,” she said.

"Under the co-operative producers banded together with a common appreciation of the horticultural potential of the district and now had one voice. "Today the co-operative operates under that same appreciation of the region's potential and with one voice. There are many members of the co-operative that are multi-generational and we are even seeing this through representation on the board.”

Due to some missing minutes of the co-operative, it is unknown when the first gala dinner was held, however the first written evidence is June 10, 1955.

"Dinners back then were often held at a farm and were a social get-together to celebrate the industry,” Ms Grima said.

"Gala dinners today, whilst a little more extravagant, are still a celebration of the industry.

"This year's dinner will see the main pavillion at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct transformed into a gala extravagance complete with air-conditioning.”

The 2016 dinner saw 530 guests and similar numbers are expected this year.

Ms Grima said anyone can attend this dinner as they encourage the community to learn more about the abundant food bowl that is the Bundaberg region.

"This year we will also be hosting the inaugural Growers Harvest Expo, with the name alone an acknowledgement to the Neville Rackemann book "Bundaberg District Fruit and Vegetable Industry from 1867” which holds many rich memories of the industry,” she said.

"The Expo will be held the same day asthe dinner from 7am-2pm. The pre-dinner networking event for the gala dinner will commence from 5.30pm.”

Tickets are available on the BFVG website www.bfvg.com.au.