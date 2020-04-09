Celebrating 24 years in the butchery business

Ken Barritt and Sue Barritt celebrate 24 years in business with Nicholas Christensen, Geoff Hammond and Craig Barritt.

KEN Barritt found himself working seven days a week when he started Ken’s Kepnock Butchery 24 years ago today.

Mr Barritt opened the doors on April 9, 1996 after the Easter long weekend and each year the business has continued to grow.

He has seen a lot of changes and has been lucky enough to thrive through times of disaster.

Mr Barritt said he hadn’t seen so many people stockpiling food since the floods.

“People panicked in the floods like they are now, the last month has been extremely busy.

“We have deliveries three times a week – there really is no reason for Bundaberg people to panic.

“Hopefully it means people might return to shopping at the local butchers.”

Mr Barritt said most recently he felt as though people were making a return to slow cooked meats.

“When I started butchering 38 years ago everybody was into brisket and slow cooking,” he said.

“Then steaks and fancy cuts were the popular choice and now it is back the other way, people are learning how to cook again.”

Mr Barritt said the best part of the job was the customers.

“When I first started customers would come in with their little kids and I would give them a cheerio and now those little kids are coming in with their kids,” he said.

“I enjoy the interaction, we consider most friends rather than customers.”

As for his biggest tip, Mr Barritt said it was important to keep learning and to adapt to change.

“I am still learning things now and I will never stop learning,” he said.

“When I first started there were four types of sausages.

“Now there are 100 different types.

“The population is a bit more diverse so we cater for as many people as we can.”