Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ken Barritt and Sue Barritt celebrate 24 years in business with Nicholas Christensen, Geoff Hammond and Craig Barritt.
Ken Barritt and Sue Barritt celebrate 24 years in business with Nicholas Christensen, Geoff Hammond and Craig Barritt.
News

Celebrating 24 years in the butchery business

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
9th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEN Barritt found himself working seven days a week when he started Ken’s Kepnock Butchery 24 years ago today.

Mr Barritt opened the doors on April 9, 1996 after the Easter long weekend and each year the business has continued to grow.

He has seen a lot of changes and has been lucky enough to thrive through times of disaster.

Mr Barritt said he hadn’t seen so many people stockpiling food since the floods.

“People panicked in the floods like they are now, the last month has been extremely busy.

“We have deliveries three times a week – there really is no reason for Bundaberg people to panic.

“Hopefully it means people might return to shopping at the local butchers.”

Mr Barritt said most recently he felt as though people were making a return to slow cooked meats.

“When I started butchering 38 years ago everybody was into brisket and slow cooking,” he said.

“Then steaks and fancy cuts were the popular choice and now it is back the other way, people are learning how to cook again.”

Mr Barritt said the best part of the job was the customers.

“When I first started customers would come in with their little kids and I would give them a cheerio and now those little kids are coming in with their kids,” he said.

“I enjoy the interaction, we consider most friends rather than customers.”

As for his biggest tip, Mr Barritt said it was important to keep learning and to adapt to change.

“I am still learning things now and I will never stop learning,” he said.

“When I first started there were four types of sausages.

“Now there are 100 different types.

“The population is a bit more diverse so we cater for as many people as we can.”

bundaberg business bundaberg coronavirus coronavirus ken's kepnock butchery
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man faces court after ‘aggressively’ reading bible at ALDI

        premium_icon Man faces court after ‘aggressively’ reading bible at ALDI

        News THE man told the magistrate he was happy to stay in jail if he needed to amid the coronavirus pandemic.

        • 9th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy delivers: Essential support and supplies

        premium_icon Bundy delivers: Essential support and supplies

        News ACTS of kindness are everything in a time of crisis and Bundaberg is full of...

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        Caring locals help activate Care Army

        premium_icon Caring locals help activate Care Army

        News Bundaberg locals are showing just how much they care as more than 100 people have...