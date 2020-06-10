Menu
Herbert Woodward celebrating his 102nd birthday.
Celebrating 102 years of Herb

brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
HERBERT Woodward has experienced a lot in his 102 years.

Mr Woodward had his 102nd birthday yesterday and said he loved everything about Bundaberg.

“I lived in Bundaberg most of my life and was born here,” he said.

Mr Woodward grew up on a cane farm where he said he often rode horses bareback up and down the farm.

He had a lot of different careers over the years and worked as a cinematographer when he was young.

Later on, Mr Woodward went to work in the armed services, which he said was one of the most memorable times of his life.

“I then spent a fair bit of time with my father as a builder.”

Mr Woodward said he had many hobbies and used to go fossicking in Emerald, taught himself how to play the organ and built a big workshop where he would do wood turning.

His daughter, Annette Urry, said she had fond memories of her dad bringing back emeralds after his fossicking adventures.

“He would clean them, cut them and facet them and pass them down to us to put into jewellery.”

Usually on Anzac Day the entire family would have a reunion but Covid-19 ­hindered their plans this year.

Ms Urry said she was just grateful her father had lived a long life.

“We lost mum a couple of years so appreciate all the extra time we have with him, he is a good dad.”

