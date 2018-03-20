Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMING TOMORROW: Sophia Mandrek, Tara Wallis and Olivia Vaughan, from Booyal Central State School.
COMING TOMORROW: Sophia Mandrek, Tara Wallis and Olivia Vaughan, from Booyal Central State School. Mike Knott BUN280218BCSS
News

Celebrate Prep milestone with photo special tomorrow

20th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE excitement has been building for many weeks now, but finally the Prep feature is only one sleep away.

Launching in tomorrow's NewsMail, the My First Year 2018 liftout is an annual photo feature showcasing all of the Bundaberg Region's Prep classes for this year.

The feature is designed as a keepsake for friends and families of the Prep students to remember the major milestone of their first year at school.

More than 75 Prep classes have been photographed to show off Bundaberg's next generation.

Some students marked the occasion by making signs, while others decided to have their photographs taken in their play areas - all to show off the amazing learning environments experienced at school.

All the children have been excited for their moment of fame in the newspaper.

Don't forget that all Prep photos can be purchased online or by visiting the NewsMail office, 36-38 Woondooma St.

bundaberg my first year prep
Bundaberg News Mail
Residents defend Childers in wake of amalgamation story

Residents defend Childers in wake of amalgamation story

News AMALGAMATION hasn't stopped Childers being a "top-level town”, says resident John Cheney.

  • 20th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
Population growth impacting figures, says Bundy builder

Population growth impacting figures, says Bundy builder

Business Growth stalls - but hope is on the horizon

  • 20th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
Heirloom passed to owner's grandson after 70 years lost

Heirloom passed to owner's grandson after 70 years lost

Offbeat Bundy historian helps solve history mystery

  • 20th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
School breakfast club post on Facebook ruffles feathers

School breakfast club post on Facebook ruffles feathers

News Parents retaliate after post on social media

Local Partners