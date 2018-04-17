Celebrate Moncrieff reopening in Epic style

AGELESS and always stylish, "black and white” will be the theme as another chapter is completed in the colourful history of the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre this Friday night.

The theatre will officially relaunch at 5pm through The Epic Reopening.

The renovations, funded by the council and through the State Government's Works for Queensland program, include wider, international-standard seating and new carpets throughout.

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the highly anticipated reopening will be an event not to be missed.

"The new decor and the improvements that have been undertaken have provided an appropriate rejuvenation to the interior of an iconic Bundaberg building.

"The Moncrieff, through its long association with the people of the Bundaberg region, really has earned its place in the hearts of locals.

"I am certain everyone has a favourite memory of the Moncrieff, and under its previous operating names of the Crest and Olympia.

"The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre as we know it today now houses all forms of entertainment, including cinema, live performing arts events, concerts, broadcasts, simulcasts and conferencing.

"To class Friday evening's event as The Epic Reopening is a lovely segue into the refurbished Moncrieff's first live theatre presentation called The Epic.

Starting at 6.30 pm, The Epic is a delivery of slam poetry and story-telling rolled into one and presented by poets Finn O'Branagain and Scott Sandwich.

"Anyone attending the event is encouraged to participate in the black and white theme. We want everyone in their monochrome best,” Cr Peters said.

"With an event-packed line up that has something for all ages and tastes in 2018, the reopening kicks off what will be a scintillating season.”

Tickets to the Epic Reopening can be purchased at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, online at moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au or by phoning 4130 4100.