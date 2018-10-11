Menu
HEADSPACE DAY: Community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds and Kay Wright encourage the community to join in.
Celebrate mental health at picnic

Emma Reid
by
11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

ADD a little colour to your day today with Bundaberg's Headspace national day of support for mental health and wellbeing of all young Australians.

The Bundy team will be celebrating with a picnic at Central Park, Walla St.

With one in four young people in Australia experiencing a mental health issue each year, headspace Bundaberg invites the community to join in embracing this important nation-wide event.

The event will be a time to chill out and kick a ball will enjoying a picnic and art in the park.

Community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds said there would be giant posters set up for colouring in and to highlight the seven tips to a healthy headspace, which includes finding a passion, feeding your mind and eating right.

Go along between 3.30 and 5.30pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

