Celebrate like the Irish

The Brewhouse

Feel the luck of the Irish at the Brewhouse from 6pm.

Wash down a nice beef stout pie, wings pizza or sliders with Irish Red Ale and Midnight Black Stout to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

There will also be live entertainment from Liam Campbell to get you jigging all night long.

The Queenslander Hotel

St Patrick's Day celebrations kick off at 3pm with live entertainments, raffles and karaoke.

The party will rage on until 3am.

The Globe Hotel Bundaberg

It's not always easy being green, but head down to the Globe to embrace the St Patrick's Day spirit to the fullest.

The Lighthouse Hotel

From 5-11pm enjoy St Patty's Day at the Lighthouse Hotel in Burnett Heads.

Burnett Heads Community Raffles will start at 5pm and there will be Jag the Joker Jackpots, Tania's birthday bash, bounce for $$$, pool competition, prize for best dress (people's choice) and live entertainment Derek F Smith.

Contact the courtesy bus on (07) 4159 4202.

Riverfeast

Here will be plenty of Irish Food, Irish beers and even a special Green Beer on offer from 4-10pm.

RiverFeast is putting put up a line-up worthy of S Patrick's Day Celebrations as there will also be live entertainment on stage including Mat Barker, Alison's Celtic Dance Academy and Wendy & Kate playing their Irish fiddle favourites.There will even have Pops N Pals a ventriloquist act to keep the kids entertained.

Cuppatime Cafe

Sweets! Cuppatime Cafe are making green milkshakes, thickshakes with required green decos and are even giving green scones a go for the day.