Celebrate diversity and embrace Harmony Day

CELEBRATE cultural diversity through music, food and crafts next week as Bundaberg Regional Council embraces Harmony Day.

Divisional representative Cr Wayne Honor said Gin Gin Neighbourhood Centre would host the free event to help the community embrace cultural diversity.

"Harmony Day is about embracing the differences found in our culturally diverse community and sharing the many things we have in common,” Cr Honor said.

"The Harmony Day message is 'Everyone Belongs' and this event brings our community together to celebrate inclusiveness and foster a sense of belonging for everyone.

"Along with music and food to enjoy, there will be fun craft activities for all ages, including basket weaving lessons for beginners.”

The festivities will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at Gin Gin Neighbourhood Centre from 10am.

Please RSVP for catering purposes by March 13 by phoning 4130 4630 or emailing ggnc@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.