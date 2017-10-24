Celebrate Bundy's educators during State Education Week

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is calling on the region to show its appreciation for teachers during State Education Week.

The week will culminate on Friday with World Teacher's Day.

"I want to thank all the teachers and support staff in our local schools who inspire students every day,” she said.

"State Education Week provides an opportunity to acknowledge our educators and thank them for the significant contributions they make in our classrooms and local community.

Ms Donaldson said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to supporting teachers in their vital role of educating children.

"That's why we have employed 3450 more teachers since being elected in January 2015,” she said.