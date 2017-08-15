Celeb reporter dishes gossip in Bundy

HANDOVER: Sergeant Mark Carter accepts a cheque for the Bundaberg PCYC from sponsor Darin Mieonnet from Harvey Norman and The Bundy Guardian's Hayley Nissen.

IT'S hard to believe but according to one industry insider, Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt suffers from a little condition called body odour.

And Tay Tay, well if you're not with her, you're against her.

As for heart-throb Johnny Depp, he's fond of a practical joke, while Mariah Carey is a little nuts.

But the darling of tinsel town award goes to the sometimes-goofy, always entertaining Sandra Bullock - at least that's according to Hollywood gossip queen Richard Reid, who dished the dirt on celebrities at a dinner at The Waves Friday night.

Guest's elbows were perched on tables and necks craned forward as Reid spilled the beans at The Bundy Club's first event for the new year.

Reid spoke about how he got his start in the entertainment business, his work with Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood, through to his stint with The Today Show in Australia.

He even let slip about industry stalwart Richard "Dickie” Wilkins being like a father figure to him - although this may have been a little tongue-in-cheek.

Celebrity gossip aside, the night was for a good cause.

Sponsored by Harvey Norman, the chosen beneficiary was the Bundaberg PCYC, with Sergeant Mark Carter on hand to accept the cheque.

Sgt Carter took to the stage to accept the $4240 donation and said the money would go towards helping at-risk youths find a trouble-free future.

The community organisation offers a range of programs to help Bundaberg youth and Sgt Carter recounted one story about a youth with a steely determination on a recent trek from Noosa to Rainbow Beach.

He said the group had embarked on their walk and were laden with packs but rather than offload her pack to a waiting vehicle, this one youth kept going to prove to herself that she could overcome anything.

The next speaker is Kerri-Anne Kennerley.