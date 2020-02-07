Ceilidh’s return to BMX racing for Memorial race

BUNDABERG'S Ceilidh O'Sullivan truly is a Rum City original.

The 29-year-old was born deaf, but definitely has not let that stand in her way.

She's led an extraordinary life, made an Olympic squad, worked as a tradie and house designer and taught deaf children in Uganda.

This week, she returned to Bundaberg for the first time in a decade after moving down south in 2010 to visit the BMX track and prepare to race in the Wayne O'Sullivan Memorial, named for her late stepfather.

"I got a cochlear implant in 2007, the Bundy community fundraised for that and I've been in the NewsMail a few times for that and BMX as well," O'Sullivan said.

"I gave up BMX in 2007 because it was a bit risky - and down time because my stepdad passed away around that time.

"Only a few months ago I signed up for BMX again - I couldn't help myself. I needed to get back out on the bike, so I decided to sign up for BMX.

"My goal is just to come back for the Wayne O'Sullivan Memorial in July here in Bundy."

She remembers her stepfather fondly as he raised her up and coached her and her brother around the BMX track.

"When he passed away it really affected the BMX community in Bundaberg and all over Queensland, so they decided to do the Wayne O'Sullivan Memorial every year when they do the Cane Toad Classics," Ceilidh said.

"He really touched many lives in the BMX community. It's nice to see it still going and I just wanted to give it another go.

"It's good to see it going again," she said.

"It's nice to be able to come back and see that my dad is still remembered. He was my stepdad, but he raised me up and it's nice to remember him and that people still remember him and that they hold a race for the ladies in his name."

She's climbing back onto a bike for the first time in years, saying she just wants to improve and have fun, but she's definitely caught the bug again.

"The level of women's competition has gone way up since when I was riding, so I've got a lot of work to get up there again," she said.

"But I'm just there for fun even if I'm at the back end of the group, just trying to get out there and have fun again."

And despite everything, she was quite a weapon on the bike back in the day.

"I was a Queensland champion, second in Australia, fourth in Australia," she said.

"I did make it to the Olympic squad at a young age, but that was around the time I sort of gave up."

O'Sullivan is hopeful Bundy has kept the talent flowing, with competitors she raced with when she was a teenager going on to perform in the Olympics.

"I hope there's still a good number of riders in Bundaberg - especially lady riders," she said.

"There has been not that many when I was growing up. Now getting back into BMX I can see more women are involved in their 20s and 16-year-olds.

"I'm really happy - there's a lot of competition out there - but it's good to see it growing."

During the time she's been off the bike she's become involved in the construction industry and loving it.

"I'm a building designer, so I do houses for fun - for a living," she laughed.

"I did carpentry for four years for my apprenticeship and got my licence. Did a little bit of work and studied building design.

"I was trying to find a job while working and was lucky enough to get one. I got work experience and in the same place I got a job as a designer and I've been there for three years now.

"It's good fun, nice to be in the industry."

And no matter how long she's been off the bike, it's called her back.

"Don't regret, just do what you love. That's how I got back into BMX. I love it so much I had to go back into it," she said.