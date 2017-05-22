Bend in road is a 'death trap'

Motorcycle crash on Cedars Rd at South Kolan which occurred in October last year.

"IT'S a head-on waiting to happen."

If you've ever got a fright driving along Cedars Rd, you're not alone.

With numerous crashes having already occurred on the Cedars Rd bend, South Kolan man Jon Carman says the road needs to be re-evaluated before someone else dies.

While Mr Carman said most local drivers are aware of the bend, those unfamiliar with that particular stretch will quickly find themselves on the wrong side of the road or crashed into the armco.

"There has been at least seven crashes in the last 12 months along that road," he said.

"As you come around the top of it, the bend gets really tight, at the same time the caster falls away forcing unsuspecting drivers onto the other side of the road and into the armco - semis have been known to roll around that bend.

"The road itself needs to be re-evaluated, it was prone to crashes both before the 2013 floods and since, even though it had to be completely reconstructed."

After travelling along Cedars Rd for at least 20 years, Mr Carman said traffic has undoubtedly increased, particularly in the winter months and during the cane crushing season.

"Vehicle navigations are sending tourists coming up from Childers along that road to Seventeen Seventy, because it's faster than going through Bundaberg," Mr Carman said.

"There would be between 40 and 50 three-bin can trucks travelling along that road during the crush season, because they take all of the cane to the Isis Mill.

"I have no doubt that the truck driver can handle the bend, but if someone coming the other way is on the wrong side of the road, the truck has nowhere to go."

He said on the same day someone ran into the South Kolan Hotel, "someone cleaned the armco up on a motorbike".

"It was sheer luck that the motorbike rider didn't die," he said.

Mr Carman said while there were some signs there, they could be confusing to some drivers, so a "reduce speed now" sign should be used instead along with lights.

"They need more lighting, a solar traffic light at each end of the bridge would be good," he said.

"That way they don't need to run power to it."

Cedars Rd crashes

In January last year, nine people were checked after being involved in a crash on the corner of Cedars and Childers Rds.

Seven of them were taken to hospital.

On July 1 last year, a head-one crash happened between two cars just north of Cedars Bridge.

Patients had minor injuries.

On July 9 last year a woman had to be taken to hospital after a three-car smash.

She suffered whiplash.

In September last year, a car rolled on Cedars Rd at South Bingera.

In October this year, a motorcyclist crashed into the armco at the bend just before Cedars Crossing Bridge.

The motorcyclist lost control of her bike on the windy road.