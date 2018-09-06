CEASEFIRE: 'I want to help but there is nothing I can do'

Lucas Riley is taking fire at the Southern Downs Regional Council after over "onerous" development conditions that are stopping him from setting up a game meat business in Warwick.

Lucas Riley is taking fire at the Southern Downs Regional Council after over "onerous" development conditions that are stopping him from setting up a game meat business in Warwick. Marian Faa

FARMERS staring down the barrel of their worst drought are "plagued" with kangaroos while one of the region's most prolific shooters is forced to cease firing in a development stoush with Southern Downs Regional Council.

Lucas Riley could be feeding humans, earning thousands and relieving farmers of up to 700 kangaroos each week.

Instead, he has spent the last eight months staring at two empty chiller boxes while farmers are "calling him in tears", pleading for assistance.

Karara sheep farmer Bruce McLeish said the situation could not be any worse.

"Him being out of business when we are in a roaring drought is the worst situation we could have."

But Mr Riley said his hands were tied.

"I want to help them but there is absolutely nothing I can do," he said.

Lucas Riley said being out of business was costing him thousands and had forced him t re-mortgage his home. Marian Faa

An eight-month development battle with neighbours and Southern Downs Regional Council has seen Mr Riley unemployed and hamstrung since he lodged an application in January to set up two chiller boxes to store kangaroo carcasses.

Mr Riley said his intention was to kill the animals for human consumption.

While most shooters take out between 20 and 40 kangaroos in a night, Mr Riley averages around 90.

"His services were second-to-none," Karara famer Bruce McLeish said.

But an investigation spurred by neighbour complaints saw Mr Riley issued with a notice to cease trade in March, when the council found he was operating "unlawfully" prior to council approval.

But neighbour Brian Dwan said utes were still coming into the property "in the middle of the night" causing disturbance with lights and noise.

"Access to his property is super dangerous and they have had trucks coming in at all hours of the night causing disturbance."

Mr Riley denied the claims, saying he specifically dimmed lights and kept noise to a minimum.

Crack shot Lucas Riley could have slayed thousands of kangaroos and helped hundreds of farmers in the past eight months. Marian Faa

In a June council meeting Vic Pennisi spoke out against a recommendation to refuse Mr Riley's application.

"My wife drove 100 metres out of our driveway the other day and hit a roo," Cr Pennisi said.

"Shooters are providing a vital service for people in our rural areas who don't need more competition of mouths to feed."

Despite the council approving his development application in July, Mr Riley said onerous conditions made it almost impossible for him to operate.

The approval states Mr Riley may only make deliveries between the hours of 6am and 9am.

But the the need for overnight shooting and rapid cold storage to comply with food safety requirements make this "impossible" for Mr Riley to do business.

"They just have no idea how this industry works," he said.

"With this drought I could be pulling in 700 roos a week away from farmers, but no, the farmers are left with them because I can't operate."

Lucas Riley is renowned for being an efficient and professional shooter, sometimes pulling in 90 kangaroos in a night. Contributed

A fourth-generation sheep producer, Mr McLeish said he had never seen kangaroos in the current numbers.

"All the feed we are putting out the kangaroos are consuming at the same time," he said.

Mr McLeish said the kangaroo problem made it hard to replenish paddocks during good times.

"It means we can't set ourselves up to be better off in the drought because when we give our paddocks a break, the roos come in and eat everything."

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie was unavailable for comment.