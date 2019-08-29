CDC labelled ‘success’ by government

THE social services minister said she would pressure banks to put the Cashless Debit Card onto a phone app form.

The card has been criticised locally for reasons including the stigma it brings at the check-out.

Anne Ruston visited Bundaberg and Hervey Bay yesterday for the first time since taking over the profile, to get local feedback about the card, which she said had hardly been negative.

Ms Ruston said the technology was briefly discussed with bank representatives, but the idea was then suggested by local card users in Hervey Bay yesterday.

But there was no time set on when the technology would be rolled out.

“It would be up to the banks how quickly they can operate,” she said.

“We certainly have been in much more detailed discussions with the banks about technology, we really believe that would be the answer to make this much more of an opportunity for people so I’m not going to pre-empt the banks.

“The speed and ability would be up to them, it would be something we would put a lot of pressure on.”

Yesterday the welfare scheme in the region was labelled a success by Ms Ruston and by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who were intending on expanding the scheme to Cape York and into the Northern Territory next year.

There were 502 less people in Bundaberg accessing welfare payments in the last year, and the decrease was twice that of the national rate.

But there was yet to be detailed data supplied which would show exactly why this was the case, and if this meant there were 502 more people who were employed.

“Until we start seeing the full data coming back its hard to actually give you full specific numbers,” she said.

“Clearly the fact is this region is showing such a high level of a decrease in working age payments, which I think does give us hope that some of it is certainly attributed to the rollover.”

Mr Morrison published a Facebook video, and labelled the rollouts local results as “a good news story”.

He described the restriction on how money was spent as “quarantining”.

“Good news up in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, where we’ve been trialling the Cashless Debit Card, a new way of delivering welfare,” he said.

“It’s meant that people have been coming off welfare at twice the national rate.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the cashless card was “a tough but necessary policy”.

“Our job is to rollout things that work. “We’ll see a lot of success over the coming years.

“It’s a challenging area to work in, there is no silver bullet, but this is certainly one tool that we’ve managed to put in place.”