CCTV: Would-be robber knocks on locked servo door with knife

SHOCKING CCTV footage has emerged of a brazen attempted robbery at a Bundaberg service station where the offender knocks on the door with a large kitchen knife and asks to be let inside.

The video, obtained exclusively by the NewsMail, shows a person walking to the closed shop front of the service station with the knife in one hand and a Nike bag in the other.

The offender, who has a red cloth over his face and a hooded jumper on, tries to get into the locked store while a service station attendant watches on from the other side.

Upon realising the door is locked, the offender knocks on the glass window with the large kitchen knife.

He then walks away.

SCARY ORDEAL: CCTV footage shows a brazen attempted robbery at a Bundaberg service station where the offender knocks on the door with a large kitchen knife. Contributed

Other footage shows the offender pacing around the side of the service station before he boldly makes his move to the shop front.

The service station owner said the attempted robbery happened about 8.30pm on February 24.

"The person came from the back side of our service station but the door was locked for security purposes," the owner said.

"The robber was holding a big kitchen knife and knocked on the shop window, asking staff to open the door."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no one had yet been arrested or charged and investigations were continuing.

"We are looking for a man of heavy build who, at the time of the attempted robbery, was wearing distinctive clothing like the cloth mask and carrying a Nike bag," the spokesman said.

"He was last seen heading along Que Hee St, east."

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444.