Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Karalee State School arson
Crime

BUSTED: Teen arrested after school fire

Paige Ashby
by
9th Oct 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2019 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST: POLICE have charged a person in relation to a suspicious fire at Karalee State School on Monday, October 7.

Emergency services were called to Arthur Summersvilles Rd at approximately 7pm following reports of a building on fire.

A classroom received internal damage however nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with arson and endangering property by fire and will be dealt with under the provision of the Youth Justice Act.

EARLIER: POLICE are seeking public assistance as they investigate an arson that occurred at Karalee State School on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the address at approximately 7pm following reports of a building on fire.

A classroom received internal damage however nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Investigators have released images and CCTV of a person who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from Arthur Summersvilles Rd on Monday October 7 is urged to contact police.

arson fire fire investigation karalee state school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Legal threat: Hanson objects to Paradise Dam decision

    premium_icon Legal threat: Hanson objects to Paradise Dam decision

    News PAULINE Hanson and Alan Jones express criticism about Paradise Dam on Sky News.

    Man comes dangerously close to jail after random attack

    premium_icon Man comes dangerously close to jail after random attack

    News JORDAN Taylor Stedwell had only been out of jail for just over a month when he...

    Minister squashes power hike concerns

    premium_icon Minister squashes power hike concerns

    News Concerns about the instability of electricity prices have been slammed by Minister...