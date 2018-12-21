CCTV network up and running in time for Christmas

New CCTV cameras have been stalled in the Caloundra CBD.

EXTRA electronic eyes are open and observing a Coast CBD as a new camera network comes online.

Images captured from the top of Bulcock St in Caloundra at Boardstore right down to Seafood Market at the western end are being beamed 24-hours-a-day into Caloundra Police Station.

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce president Michael Shadforth said 20 of the 23 cameras planned for the area were now working.

Their installation over the past few months was made possible by a $140,000 Federal Government grant.

Mr Shadforth said the chamber had worked with retailers and property owners on the street to ensure the CCTV system was operational before Christmas.

"We are confident that these extra eyes on the street will be an invaluable asset to the Caloundra Police Station as a tool for increasing the safety of local residents, businesses and tourists alike," Mr Shadforth said.

Caloundra police have already undergone their first training session on the state-of-the-art camera technology and will have ongoing support from CCTV specialists and contractors Stanley, AMC and Dahuhua.

Sunshine Coast police district officer Superintendent Darryl Johnson said the devices would provide increased opportunities for police investigations.

"Any opportunity the Queensland police get to leverage off emerging technologies in our community we will do so," Supt Johnson said.

"CCTV provides an increased opportunity to detect the element of our community that commits crimes and undertakes anti-social behaviour."

The proposed camera locations have been strategically placed by police in partnership with the chamber to inhibit crime at the most at-risk areas.

Mr Shadforth said CCTV installation had been supported widely in the community, in particularly by Member for Caloundra Mark McArdle and Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace.

The final three cameras will be installed in early January when a celebration has been planned for all involved.