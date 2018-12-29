CCTV: Help Grunske's find this woman

THEFT: Grunske's By The River have released CCTV footage of a woman stealing some $600 worth of wagyu beef.

BERYL Grunske is appealing to the public after some $600 worth of wagyu beef went walking out the door.

Just after 2.30pm yesterday Ms Grunske was told by another shopper that a woman had taken the items from the shelf, stashed them in a bag and left the premises.

Ms Grunske said upon reviewing CCTV footage it appeared the woman walked in with every intention of stealing from the market.

"She knew exactly what she was looking for - she grabbed one of the most expensive things," she said.

"By the time we looked at the footage it was too late."

She said it appeared a second person may have been there for the same purpose, but says "She got scared and didn't even come in, but she came from the same direction".

The woman bagged six pieces of wagyu beef valued between $500 and $600, and the Grunske's have posted the CCTV footage on their Facebook page as an appeal for information.

The footage is in the hands of police but it is believed no arrests have been made at this stage.

"If anyone knows who she is please let us know," she said.

"Everybody is really cranky because all she's doing is forcing the prices of everything else up for everyone else.

"She's better off to make herself known to us and it can be dealt with, because if police deal with it, it would be a lot worse for her."

The business owner can't believe the incident and says it's hurt her faith in humanity.

"You don't sort of expect that to be going on," she said.

"It's just a shock. You put your faith in the general public and you don't expect people to be so blatant.

"In that footage there must have been a dozen or more people in the shop and she didn't try to make it look hidden or anything."

While the business would not be able to on-sell the meat if it was returned, Ms Grunske said it would be nice if the woman returned the stolen items, or just paid for them.

"We can take it back but we can't sell it because we don't know any of the temperature controls," Ms Grunske said.

"I mean, you would like to think she would bring it back just to say that she had it.

"She's obviously a local of east Bundaberg because she was on foot and just walked away."

Ms Grunske urged people stay vigilant with their own belongings during this time, as it seems theft is on the rise.

To view the footage visit Grunske's By The River's Facebook page.

If you have any information please contact Grunske's By The River on 4152 2722 or Bundaberg Police on 131 444.