Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

CCTV: ‘Bad Santa’ sets fire to business

by Nick Hansen
11th Apr 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Santa often leaves little gifts when he visits you at night - it's less often he pours accelerant around your business and sets fire to it.

That is what police allege a "bad Santa" did on Christmas Day 2016.

They allege the man wearing a Santa hat and beard walked into the rear entrance of a business on Sparkes St, Camperdown, carrying two large plastic drums.

The man is seen leaving the scene still dressed as Santa while the building is engulfed by flames behind him.
The man is seen leaving the scene still dressed as Santa while the building is engulfed by flames behind him.

 

He was filmed walking towards the building carrying two large drums.
He was filmed walking towards the building carrying two large drums.

 

They claim he stole a number of items, some cash and proceeded to pour accelerant around the premises before setting it alight.

The man fled on foot along Sparkes St towards Arundel St, Forest Lodge.

More than two years after the incident, police have released CCTV vision of a man they believe could assist with inquiries.

The footage was released more than two years after the fire.
The footage was released more than two years after the fire.

More Stories

blaze camperdown crime editors picks new south wales police

Top Stories

    Council recovers $385K by selling homes behind in rates

    premium_icon Council recovers $385K by selling homes behind in rates

    News AT THE eleventh hour seven homeowners made a last ditch bid to save their homes from the auction block, bringing their rates arrears up to date.

    • 11th Apr 2019 4:28 PM
    Do you know these seven people police want to speak to?

    Do you know these seven people police want to speak to?

    Crime Can you help police track these people down?

    Father of 8 jailed for arrangement to 'store drugs'

    premium_icon Father of 8 jailed for arrangement to 'store drugs'

    Crime An 'arrangement' was struck after he couldn't pay for the drugs

    New plus-size clothing store opens in Bundaberg

    premium_icon New plus-size clothing store opens in Bundaberg

    Business Fashions on offer at new business