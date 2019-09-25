CCTV footage of Melbourne Cup day assault emerges

IS IT worth it?

That’s the question posed by Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry after CCTV footage of an assault in the Bundaberg CBD last Melbourne Cup day emerged.

Speaking with Channel 7, Sen Sgt McGarry said about 9pm there was a group who’d finished their Melbourne Cup festivities, then got into an argument about the availability and prioritisation of the taxi rank on Woongarra St and Targo St which turned physical.

Shocking CCTV has emerged of a coward punch attack in Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day last year. The vision shows a... Posted by 7NEWS Wide Bay on Tuesday, 24 September 2019

Sen Sgt McGarry described it as a “disgraceful act”.

“Even a small act of violence can have devastating effects,” he said.

“We had 28 deaths between 2013 and 16 in this country from one punch type incidents, we don’t want to see any more of that.

“ … The message to the public is this, is it worth it? That one small act of violence can ruin not only their life, the offender’s life, but the victim’s life, their friends, their family, it can end up in convictions and terms of imprisonment, all sorts of consequences.”