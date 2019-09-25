Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV Footage obtained by Channel 7.
CCTV Footage obtained by Channel 7.
News

CCTV footage of Melbourne Cup day assault emerges

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Sep 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS IT worth it?

That’s the question posed by Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry after CCTV footage of an assault in the Bundaberg CBD last Melbourne Cup day emerged.

Speaking with Channel 7, Sen Sgt McGarry said about 9pm there was a group who’d finished their Melbourne Cup festivities, then got into an argument about the availability and prioritisation of the taxi rank on Woongarra St and Targo St which turned physical.

Shocking CCTV has emerged of a coward punch attack in Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day last year. The vision shows a...

Posted by 7NEWS Wide Bay on Tuesday, 24 September 2019

Sen Sgt McGarry described it as a “disgraceful act”.

“Even a small act of violence can have devastating effects,” he said.

“We had 28 deaths between 2013 and 16 in this country from one punch type incidents, we don’t want to see any more of that.

“ … The message to the public is this, is it worth it? That one small act of violence can ruin not only their life, the offender’s life, but the victim’s life, their friends, their family, it can end up in convictions and terms of imprisonment, all sorts of consequences.”

bundaberg police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Just minutes in a stationary car could kill your dog

    Just minutes in a stationary car could kill your dog

    Pets & Animals THE RSPCA has been called out to 55 cases of dogs locked in hot cars in Bundaberg in the past 12 months, according to the organisation.

    Paradise owner says dam plans won’t change

    premium_icon Paradise owner says dam plans won’t change

    News “I’ll ask the question, I’ll get back to you with their answer and their response,”...

    'Psyche of slow dwindling': Small bush town in uproar

    premium_icon 'Psyche of slow dwindling': Small bush town in uproar

    Council News Residents feel their town is being pushed closer to brink.

    Dam announcement leaves farmers ropeable

    premium_icon Dam announcement leaves farmers ropeable

    News ROPEABLE, shock and disbelief are only three words which describe how the region’s...