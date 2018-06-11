CCTV FOOTAGE: Masked pair storm fuel station with knife

ROBBERY: Two males held an attendant at knife point during an armed robbery at the United service station on Walker Street in the early hours of this morning.

ROBBERY: Two males held an attendant at knife point during an armed robbery at the United service station on Walker Street in the early hours of this morning. CONRIBUTED

A BUNDABERG fuel station attendant, just two months into the job, has described the frightening ordeal of being held up at knife point by two armed, masked males.

Nageswarg Rao is an employee at the United petrol station on the corner of Walker and Boundary Sts and was held up by the thieves in the early hours of this morning.

He said about 1.10pm, the men, one of large build with a knife and one of slim build, walked into the station and brandished the large blade at him while demanding cash.

CCTV footage shows the pair walking confidently into the store while one slashes the confectionery on the bench before walking up to Mr Rao.

"They both came here straight away and said 'just give me money'," he said.

"I just told them I would give them money so they don't hurt me."

ARMED ROBBERY: Nageswarg Rao is an employee at the United petrol station who was robbed at knife point by two masked men. Ashley Clark

The 24-year-old said he opened the money till and the thieves took almost $400 and cigarettes before running off.

He said the knife in which they used to threaten him was "extremely large".

"I was scared, yeah of course," he said.

Mr Rao said he thought the men were in their 20s and at the time of the brazen armed robbery, were wearing a white hooded jumper and black pants while the other was wearing a grey t-shirt.

"Their faces were covered and one guy was wearing gloves," he said.

Armed Robbery at United: ROBBERY: Two males held an attendant at knife point during an armed robbery at the United service station on Walker Street in the early hours of this morning.

Police are currently investigating the robbery and are asking for public assistance.

It's not the first time the fuel station has been held up at knife point.

Earlier this year a man allegedly armed with a billhook knife entered the store and demanded cash from the operator, who complied.

Harley James Barker, 25, was charged with one count of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon after the hold-up at United Petroleum on Walker St about 1.10am on February 16.

He will appear in court again in August.

If you have information for police abut the current armed robbery, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.