Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

CCTV of unprovoked attack on boy at Kawana Shoppingworld
Crime

CCTV of unprovoked attack on boy at Kawana Shoppingworld

by Torny Miller
29th Sep 2018 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISTURBING footage has been released showing the moment a man randomly approached a 15-year-old boy in a southeast Queensland shopping centre and assaulted him.

It has been alleged that a man walked up to the boy and his friends about 2.40pm on Monday as they walked through Kawana Shoppingworld on Point Carwright Drv, Buddina, and told the boy to get out of his way.

Police have released these images of a man they wish to speak to following the assault of a teenage boy. Pictures: Supplied
Police have released these images of a man they wish to speak to following the assault of a teenage boy. Pictures: Supplied

The man then became agitated, pushing the teenager and slapping him across the face.

The boy received minor injuries to his mouth.

Police would like to speak to the man in the footage, who is described as aged in his 40s or 50s, about 182cm tall, with grey hair and tattoos on his arms and legs.

assault attack attacking a minor cctv child abuse editors picks kawana shoppingworld qps

Top Stories

    The Waifs hit high notes in Bundaberg

    premium_icon The Waifs hit high notes in Bundaberg

    News DYNAMIC trio The Waifs hit the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage on Thursday night for a powerful tribute to 26 years since the band's formation.

    Helping those in need: Angels give gift of food

    premium_icon Helping those in need: Angels give gift of food

    News A small charity is having a big impact on Bundy's community

    Jewel developer moves in: Final chapter in endgame nears

    premium_icon Jewel developer moves in: Final chapter in endgame nears

    Council News Developer set to lodge deemed approval notice this morning

    Local Partners