Police are looking to speak to these people.
Crime

CCTV: Can you identify these people?

6th Jun 2018 1:14 PM

BUNDABERG Police are on the hunt for two people who may be able to assist with shop stealing investigations.

Officers believe the woman and man pictured could help with information about a stealing incident which took place on Friday, June 1 about 7pm.

Goods stolen included take away items from a Bourbong St address.

Police are appealing to the public for information and have warned members of the community not to approach anyone displayed in these images.

If you have seen these people or know of any information, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number, QP1801003245.

Bundaberg News Mail

