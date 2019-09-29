Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Into Love shop thefts
News

CCTV: Adult shop calls for shoplifters to pay up

Crystal Jones
by
29th Sep 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL business is calling for people to come forward and pay for items they were seen taking. 

Four people entered the Into Love store on Walker St around 11am today. 

The store's owners say the people took numerous items without paying, before leaving in a car. 

The local business said it was sickening that people could take items from a local business. 

In one CCTV video, a man can be seen taking an item before placing it down his pants directly in view of the camera.

To see videos in clearer resolution, head to https://www.facebook.com/intolovebundaberg.

The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.

More Stories

adult store cctv editors picks into love shoplifters theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sink used to light fire

    premium_icon Sink used to light fire

    News A sink was used to light a fire on Friday morning.

    PHOTOS: Little Athletics in action

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Little Athletics in action

    Photos Little Athletics Queensland Coles Spring Carnival in Bundaberg.

    Man injured after surf accident

    premium_icon Man injured after surf accident

    News A man was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.