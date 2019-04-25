CCC delves into council's ruling on Bargara Jewel

IN OPPOSITION: A file image of Roger Shuttleworth, Karen Tulk, Bess Martin, George Martin and Gary Brandon outside the Bundaberg Regional Council building with their petition

IN OPPOSITION: A file image of Roger Shuttleworth, Karen Tulk, Bess Martin, George Martin and Gary Brandon outside the Bundaberg Regional Council building with their petition Mike Knott BUN210918PETITION1

THE Crime and Corruption Commission is examining Bundaberg Regional Council's handling of the controversial Jewel highrise development application.

A Queensland Government spokesman from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's office yesterday confirmed the specific matter involving the council had been referred to the CCC for assessment last year.

The spokesman said the Palaszczuk Government had strengthened legislation to increase accountability and transparency for local governments across Queensland.

NewsMail efforts to find out the outcome of the CCC's review were unsuccessful with the commission not responding before deadline.

Last week planning Minister Cameron Dick approved the Jewel highrise at a reduced six-storey height.

However, his office and that of Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe were this week unable to provide updates on whether any government authority was looking into council's handling of the development application, which was called in by Mr Dick in December.

Then he cited the unusual approval process council had undertaken, concerns about the height and turtle safety.

One of the strongest voices of support for the council and its handling of the application has been retired lawyer Larry Lazarides, who has moved to the area.

Mr Lazarides yesterday questioned where the facts were to support Mr Dick's claim that council could have "potentially overlooked their responsibility to ensure transparent and robust planning decisions”.

Mr Lazarides said the minister was quoted as saying the council had not considered the application in accordance with proper planning processes.

"This is a bit hard to stomach when section 68 of the Planning Act says that what happened is exactly what the legislation says is to happen,” Mr Lazarides said.

"Moreover, the minister found in his latest pronouncements that council acted correctly in treating the application as code assessable.”

Mr Lazarides said it was ironic Mr Dick had raised concerns about council being less than transparent and then adopted the same tact when the microscope was pointed in his direction.

"The minister's refusal to make public the several reports he relied upon in coming to his recent decision, is not exactly transparent,” he said.

"People who preach need to practice what they preach or be labelled hypocritical.

"These comments... create in the public's mind distrust towards our councillors and undermine confidence in our planning processes.”

Mr Dick's office yesterday provided no further comment to Mr Lazarides, instead reiterating his previous statement that his decision was made in accordance with the Planning Act.