CCC clears Minister over Gladstone Ports Corp CEO

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has been cleared by the Crime and Corruption Commission over the hiring of a new Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO.

Last month the LNP questioned Mr Bailey in Queensland Parliament over the referral of the recruitment of a GPC new chief executive to the CCC .

Two complaints were received by the CCC against Mr Bailey and his Chief of Staff regarding the GPC CEO recruitment.

In a letter sighted by NewsCorp, CCC chairman Alan MacSporran stated the complaints arose from a meeting on September 25, 2019, in Bundaberg.

“The CCC has two files related to allegations of interference in the process to appoint a new CEO of the GPC,” Mr MacSporran wrote.

“One file concerns allegations against Minister Bailey and the second file concerns allegations against his Chief of Staff.

“The complaints were received by the CCC on 3 and 4 June 2020 and were assessed by the Early Assessment Briefing Group (EABG) on 18 June 2020.

“The EABG determined to take no further action as regards the allegation against Minister Bailey on the basis there was insufficient information to raise a reasonable suspicion of a criminal offence, specifically there was no evidence that Minister Bailey demanded that the Board not appoint a particular person, rather he made strong recommendations.

“Similarly, there was no evidence that his actions were undertaken to dishonestly gain benefit or cause a detriment as required by 92A of the Criminal Code.”

Mr MacSporran said breaches of the Ministerial Code of Conduct were not considered to be corrupt conduct.

“The EABG noted that breaches of the Ministerial Code of Conduct would not constitute corrupt conduct and may be appropriately referred by the GPC chairman for consideration by the Speaker of the House,” Mr MacSporran wrote.

“The allegations against the Minister’s Chief of Staff were referred to the Department of the Premier and Cabinet to deal with on a no further advice basis.”

The news follows a management shake up at Gladstone Ports Corporation where a new CEO will be appointed.

Former GPC acting CEO for more than two years, Craig Walker has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.

Mr Walker recently announced two senior executives would also be appointed.

