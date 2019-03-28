CCC 'aware' of CBD operations as company directors go free

NO ACTION will be taken against the directors of Ipswich City Properties who oversaw a $78million loss in the city's botched CBD redevelopment project.

The board, occupied during its lifetime by former councillors Paul Tully, Paul Pisasale, Andrew Antoniolli, Wayne Wendt and Ipswich City Council staff Jim Lindsay, Andrew Roach and Daniel Best, was scrapped last year so administrator Greg Chemello could take control.

The Crime and Corruption Commission, Australian Securities and Investment Commission and the Queensland Audit Office have been made aware of Ipswich City Properties' operations.

"The relevant authorities have been made aware of the events leading to the current financial situation summarised in the McGrath Nicol report," Mr Chemello said.

"Whether any action is taken by these authorities is a matter for them to determine."

The administrator has announced the failed council-owned company would be wound up. That process could cost ratepayers up to $78,000.

According to the McGrath Nicol report, the cost of closing the company and transferring its assets back to the council could cost up to $80,000.

"We estimate the costs to wind down ICP's operations and wind up the company at $68.5k to $78.5k, assuming it is complete by December 31, 2019," it said.

"This estimate is based on the members' voluntary winding up of Ipswich City Properties in mid-2019."

McGrath Nicol has assumed, "but are unable to confirm" the transfer of ICP to the council qualifies for a corporate reconstruction exemption from stamp duty.

The report acknowledged the time taken by council staff to facilitate the company's closure could drive the cost up.

"The actual time required to transfer ICP's assets and operations to council is uncertain and may vary from these estimates," the report notes.

"The associated costs may also vary depending on the assistance required by council to complete various tasks."