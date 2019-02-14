CBD to light up with Chinese New Year celebrations

YEAR OF THE PIG: Bundaberg councillor Judy Peters and project co-ordinator Jenny Gilbertson get ready for the lantern parade this weekend, with this large paper pig that will lead it.

YEAR OF THE PIG: Bundaberg councillor Judy Peters and project co-ordinator Jenny Gilbertson get ready for the lantern parade this weekend, with this large paper pig that will lead it. Contributed

KIDS will squeal with delight as they watch this year's Chinese New Year lantern parade led by a giant pink paper pig made by a local artist.

The streets will come alive from 3pm with craft and food markets, lion and dragon dancing, zodiac animal trail, a luminous lantern parade and end-of-evening fireworks display.

Celebrations will be held in the Bundaberg CBD at various venues, including Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Buss Park and the Civic Centre and impressive performances from artists direct from Bundaberg's sister city, Nanning, will feature at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Alluring craft markets and enticing food vendors add to the festive atmosphere of the street.

Local talent was poured into the giant pig creation, led by community arts officer Jenny Gilbertson, local artists and gallery volunteers that will lead the light parade.

The free event will welcome in the Year of the Pig at Bundaberg's 2019 Chinese New Year celebrations but it won't be the only thing keeping you busy tomorrow.

There's also a snappy chat tour at Brag, a zodiac animal trail and a wine and cheese opening for the sculptural exhibitions.

For more information about the events go to www.bundabergregion events.com.au.