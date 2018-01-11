CBD survey helps finalise plans

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project.

THE Bundaberg CBD functions well with easy access to banks and footpaths but a lack of things to do in the evening and poor access to car parks are a turn off.

That was the finding from Placescore, a business that uses data collection tools to gather and analyse insights into what people value in their town centres and how they rate a town centre against that benchmark.

The Care Factor and PX (place experience) scores are combined for a Placescore, which can help identify what is important, how a place is performing and what the focus of change should be.

So, an attribute with a high Care Factor but a low PX Assessment score should be a priority for investment.

The Bundaberg CBD scored a PX Assessment rating of 61/100.

Those surveyed said they valued a clean CBD, outdoor restaurants, cafes and bars and easy access to parking.

Residents, visitors and workers ranked access to services such as banks, public libraries, walkability of the CBD and the overall character of the area as high.

But they thought the CBD lacked public amenities such as toilets, water bubblers and parent rooms.

A dearth of decent car park options was obvious to many and those surveyed felt the CBD was lacking with things to do in the evening with few shopping, dining and entertainment options.

The study found visitors to Bundaberg rated Bourbong St (between Barolin and Targo Sts) the best place experience (82/100) while residents didn't think much of it at all (55/100).

Councillor Helen Blackburn said the Bundaberg Regional Council had undertaken five online surveys in addition to a number of stakeholder meetings and face-to-face consultations.

"Community consultation for this project remains ongoing and will be instrumental in assisting council to develop the preferred design for a modern CBD,” Cr Blackburn said.

"Council has committed to the design and made a commitment to a proportion of the funding on the proviso that support is provided by both State and Federal Government.”

The council is awaiting the outcome of funding applications prior to finalising construction.

Survey says