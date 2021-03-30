Woman killer's sick ‘obsession’ exposed

The man who murdered a young woman before going on a terrifying rampage watched a disturbing piece of footage over and over before his crimes.

The man who murdered young woman Michaela Dunn before slashing at strangers with a knife in Sydney's CBD says he watched footage of the Christchurch massacre more than 20 times in the months before the attack.

"I was just really obsessed with it … I couldn't keep my eyes off it," Mert Ney told the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.

But Ney, 22, bristled at the suggestion he was motivated by religious extremism as he ran through Sydney's streets wielding a knife.

He was only pretending to be a terrorist when he shouted "Allah Akbar" and delivered the Islamic State salute, trying to provoke police into shooting him dead, he said.

On August 13, 2019, Ney brutally murdered Ms Dunn in a unit on Clarence Street before emerging and stabbing survivor Lin Bo in an attack that brought Sydney's CBD to a standstill.

Bystanders trapped him under a milk crate before police arrived.

Michaela Dunn, 24, from Sydney’s inner west was stabbed to death by Sydney man Mert Ney.

Ney took the stand on the second day of his sentence hearing on Tuesday morning, watched by Ms Dunn's mother Joanne and more than a dozen supporters with yellow flowers pinned to their lapels.

Joanne Dunn cried and at one point left the courtroom for five minutes as an unemotional Ney delivered a deeply disturbing account of what he did to her daughter.

Ney told the court that after he entered the unit for an appointment with Ms Dunn, who was a sex worker, he sat quietly on the couch.

He said she asked him, "Are you OK?", repeating it two or three times before he pulled out the knife.

Ney prefaced his sentences with warnings - "this next bit is going to be pretty graphic" - as he recalled brutal details of how he stabbed Ms Dunn multiple times and watched her die.

He said he stabbed her at first "just to make her be silent" and then again in the thigh as she fought for life, choking on her own blood.

"It just wouldn't stop. It kept going on for a few seconds," he said.

"I knew she was going to die. There were 20 or 30 stab wounds in her neck, she was going to die, there was no doubt about it."

In the aftermath of Ms Dunn's death, he filmed himself posing with her body on social media app Snapchat and sent it to a friend.

Mert Ney recorded disturbing videos before and after the brutal killing of Michaela Dunn.

He said he believed now his crimes were "just all pointless and selfish". Asked how he would feel if somebody murdered his child, he answered: "That life wouldn't be worth living."

The answer prompted a nod from Joanne Dunn.

The grieving mother also mouthed "Yes" as Ney said dealing with the murder might get easier for everyone with time, but "it just gets worse".

Mert Ney outside court.

Ney had started to attend a mosque in Blacktown in the months before the attack, the court was told.

His tone had remained unchanged as he switched between descriptions of killing Ms Dunn and questions on mundane topics such as how to tell if someone has blocked you on Snapchat.

But when the Crown prosecutor asked if he had left the mosque because the people who went there were peaceful, an irritated Ney replied: "Nice spin. Nice spin on the story."

He insisted he was not an extremist and was only playing terrorist to ensure police would kill him.

After Ms Dunn died, Ney said he thought: "This is the point of no return, there is no going back. I've got to fully commit now."

"Commit to what?" his lawyer asked.

"Getting killed," he replied.

When Ney was arrested, he was carrying a USB with footage of the massacre that killed 51 people at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in March 2019.

He said he watched it as part of an obsession with watching "bad acts" that was partly motivated by his desire to understand his mother's experiences in war.

Ney said a psychiatrist was wrong to suggest he was potentially motivated to kill Ms Dunn as some sort of retribution for Muslims who died in the Christchurch massacre.

He said the shooter's manifesto was "pretty much a joke" and "the whole manifesto was a sh*tpost" based on rhetoric from the internet board 4Chan that didn't make sense.

Joanne Dunn, (left) mother of murder victim Michaela Dunn. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

He chuckled on the stand as he was questioned over sick "jokes" he made to a friend about killing people and having sex with a corpse.

"Everything we talked about was just politically incorrect jokes … every single thing that could cause offence to someone, disgust, shock," Ney said.

He said he made jokes about suicide by cop with the same friend and had watched videos of this playing out.

"I thought, that's a pretty good way to go out," he said.

The court was told that Ney had been treated for mental ill health since he was a teenager but began to abuse his prescription medication and became addicted.

He said he had been involuntarily committed to psychiatric hospitals in the past and was desperate for it to not happen again.

In October last year Ney pleaded guilty to Ms Dunn's murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for the attack on Ms Bo.

He faces a life sentence.

Originally published as CBD stabber's sick 'obsession' exposed