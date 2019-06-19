CBD protester: ‘I don’t care what punishment I get’

A "armchair revolutionary" who doesn't work and lives off his parents, and who sent Brisbane's CBD peak hour traffic into chaos yesterday, has told a court "nothing is going to stop me doing this again".

Eric Serge Herbert, who told a magistrate he does not work or study and lives off his parents, unnecessarily spent the night in police custody after refusing to sign standard bail documents.

A Brisbane court heard it took three hours to unglue Eric Serge Herbert from the road in Post Office Square. Picture: Liam Kidston.

He faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to public nuisance and contravening a direction.

Herbert, who refused Legal Aid and represented himself, smiled and nodded as the prosecutor described how he and another woman had used super glue to stick themselves to a zebra crossing on Queen Street about 7.30am yesterday, sending the morning peak hour rush into chaos.

"How long did it take them to unglue these people off the street?," Magistrate Suzette Coates asked.

"Three hours," the prosecutor responded.

Herbert told the court he was protesting the “planned genocide of life on planet earth”. Picture: Liam Kidston.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Scott Pearson said police had given Herbert watch house bail after his arrest but he refused to sign the bail documents, meaning he spent the night in custody before this morning's court appearance.

"Like a true armchair revolutionary he wasn't going to sign it, is that right?," Ms Coates asked.

"That's very right," Herbert interjected.

Eric Serge Herbert and his female co-accused in the road in Post Office Square. Picture: Liam Kidston.



Herbert told the court he had been protesting the "planned genocide of life on planet earth".

"I don't really care what punishment I get because nothing is going to stop me from doing this again," he said.

His female co-accused is expected to face court next month.

No conviction was recorded.