CBD project exposes rift between MP and Mayor

SHARED VISION: Leanne Donaldson said she supported the CBD project but wanted to be kept in the loop by the council.

SHARED VISION: Leanne Donaldson said she supported the CBD project but wanted to be kept in the loop by the council. Contributed

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson has launched a blistering attack on Mayor Jack Dempsey accusing him of playing politics with vital Bundaberg projects claiming Bundaberg Regional Council is too cosy with the LNP.

But the council has strenuously denied the claims.

Responding to NewsMail questions regarding her opinion on the $16 million CBD revitalisation project, Ms Donaldson said she supported the project but wished the council would keep her in the loop about its projects despite her efforts to work with the council.

"I was contacted by email by the council's economic development officer with a brief outline of the project requesting a letter of support for the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct Redevelopment, which I did supply," she said.

"It is a shame that I am not kept in the loop more often by being updated with proposed projects or copied into correspondence as I am very keen to work with the council.

"It seems that partisan politics is in full swing in Bundaberg by a mayor who says he's 'apolitical', in a council with a deputy mayor who is an LNP member and a councillor who is an LNP candidate in the next state election."

Cr Dempsey denied the claim and said it was disappointing that Ms Donaldson had sought to introduce politics into a discussion where the "prosperity of the region and a project of community importance was at stake".

The mayor produced a letter dated September 27 addressed to Ms Donaldson inviting her to the council to discuss matters, which could benefit the region even suggesting councillors could visit her office if it was convenient.

A letter from Mayor Jack Dempsey to Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson. Bundaberg Regional Council.

"However, in the meantime and has always been stated by council, in the interest of working collaboratively for the benefit of the whole community, if you or your office have any questions or questions in relation to local government matters or business, please feel free to contact me or the chief executive officer at any time," Cr Dempsey's letter states.

Ms Donaldson said she supported the CBD project and agreed that a refresh, without losing the appeal of the city centre, was needed.

She said making it a pedestrian-friendly area and encouraging more al fresco dining would provide a boost to Bundy's dining and food culture.

"The Palaszczuk Government encourages all councils to appropriately consider projects which may grow their regional economies, generate new and enduring employment and deliver a wider range of facilities and services to benefit their communities," Ms Donaldson said.

She said she had been advised that, to date, the council had not made any funding application to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning for financial help towards the project.

"Should an application be made at some point in the future, the department will assess the application based on its merits and eligibility in relation to the criteria of the relevant grant program," she said.

Cr Dempsey said the council was in the preliminary stages of formulating a CBD revitalisation grant funding application.

"However, we do require a finalised plan before proceeding to an application," Cr Dempsey said.

"Funding bodies generally will not fund a vision.

"Detail design and costing is normally required prior to applying for funding and this is currently our focus."

Cr Dempsey said rumours suggesting ratepayers faced a hike in rates to pay the $16 million bill were false.

"As has been demonstrated over the past couple of budgets, council has not been required to borrow funds simply because grant funds have been made available for various projects," Cr Dempsey said.

"While there are no assurances regarding a competitive funding process, council is confident it has the project to warrant funding support.

Cr Dempsey said the council had demonstrated success in the past securing funds for these types of projects with the latest being $6.5 million for the $9 million Burnett Heads Streetscape project.

Ms Donaldson said determining the viability of the Bundaberg CBD Revitalisation project was a matter for council but there were a range of tools and guidance available to help make those assessments.