CBD offences: Police believe these people could help

Police believe these people could help with investigations into offences around town.

Police are looking to identify two people involved in two separate incidents in recent weeks.

Police believe the man pictured in this image could help with investigations into an incident at Hinkler Central where theft from a person at about 8.19am on Sunday, February 21.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach the person, but to call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2100128671.

In the other incident, police believe a woman pictured can help them with an investigation into a shoplifting offence on Quay St on Saturday, January 30 at about 1pm.

If you see this person, do not approach them, but contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2100196495.

