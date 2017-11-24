CBD car park could be built on school oval

PARKING PROPOSALS: The school proposal is just one idea in the plan to help make parking easier in the CBD.

PARKING PROPOSALS: The school proposal is just one idea in the plan to help make parking easier in the CBD. Mike Knott BUN300617CBD31

BUNDABERG residents hoping for extra parking in the CBD may not have to wait too much longer.

Bundaberg Regional Council in its Bundaberg 4670 - Bundaberg CBD Master Plan has an eye on a potential site for a multi-level parking station.

The plan has a 20-year outlook and explores ways to make the CBD a better place to work and shop.

Under a section called "Key Development Sites", the plan suggests taking over some of the oval at Central State School and turning it into parking.

The report says the large school site is in a prime position on Woondooma St, in between Hinkler Central Shopping Centre and the CBD.

REDEVELOPMENT: The report says a large part Bundaberg Central State School's oval could be redeveloped into a car park. contributed

"Whilst the school currently only has 100 students a large portion of the school oval could be redeveloped for a car parking structure or other development," the report states.

The school proposal is just one idea in the plan to help make parking easier in the CBD.

Other ideas include rolling out smart parking meters, improved walking conditions including lights and CCTV, consistent parking time limits and the installation of variable messaging signs.