CBD billboard a sign of the times

GOING DIGITAL: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Bishopp Outdoor Advertising's Nick McAlpine with the new electronic billboard in Maryborough St.

A DIGITAL billboard close to the CBD will inform the people of Bundaberg about upcoming events, emergencies and natural disasters.

The state-of-the-art LED billboard, at the corner of Bourbong and Maryborough Sts, was launched yesterday by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Bishopp Outdoor Advertising CEO Brad Bishop.

Cr Dempsey said digital technology offered important support for the community.

The council will be able to use a percentage of screen time to promote its events and provide information, while Bishopp will sell the remaining percentage to advertisers.

"We need to see digital advertising as an opportunity for the region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"In the event of emergency or natural disaster, the billboard can be used to communicate with residents and help to ensure everyone is well informed.

"We're really pleased that Bishopp has chosen Bundaberg to invest and that the whole community can share in the benefits.”

Mr Bishopp said the choice to go digital in Bundaberg wasn't a hard one to make, with the region's strength in economy a big drawcard.

"Bundaberg's economy has been going from strength to strength in recent years, so it makes sense that we look to continue the rollout of our digital network here,” Mr Bishopp said.

"Right across the country, digital billboards are being rolled out as a smart and effective way of advertising. Over the past six months, we've been working with council and the business community to develop this exciting addition to Bundaberg.”

Bishopp Outdoor Advertising has operated in Bundy for 20 years and has more than 70 billboards in the Wide Bay area.

"More than 80% of the content advertised on Bishopp billboards is for local small and medium businesses - so this is a great boost for the local economy,” Mr Bishopp said.

"We're proud to be bringing this exciting addition to the CBD.”