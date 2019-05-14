Victim of brutal CBD bashing has bike stolen while in hospital

ON CAMERA: Police are searching a man captured wheeling a bike along Bourbong St after it was stolen from a man who was undergoing treatment in hospital after being assaulted.

WHEN you're having a bad day, you're having a bad day.

A 48-year-old Millbank man, who was was assaulted in a Bundaberg park on Sunday, has had his bike stolen while he was at the hospital being treated for his injuries.

Police have released an image of the bike being wheeled along Bourbong St as officers continue to investigate the assault.

The CCTV image taken from a CBD camera shows a man dressed in shorts and jumper brazenly wheeling the stolen bike along the main street while he rides next to it on another push bike.

A police spokeswoman said the victim's day went from bad to worse when he was assaulted in Buss Park between 4.45-5pm, with police still to determine if the parties were known to each other.

The victim was reportedly repeatedly punched and in the head and had his head stomped on during the assault, despite a witness trying to drag the attacker off the victim numerous times.

Paramedics treated the man in the park before taking him to hospital, and it was then that an opportunistic bike thief struck.

The purple Cannondale mountain bike was learning up against Council Chambers before it was captured on CCTV at 6.24pm.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.