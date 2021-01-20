Menu
Police in CBD
News

CBD ARREST: One person in custody after police rush to scene

Mikayla Haupt
20th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
One person is in custody after an incident outside the Bundaberg Police Beat this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a person was being interviewed in relation to an alleged stealing matter when they were arrested.

The spokesman said a police officer had reportedly been punched in the face during the process.

Police from the Bundaberg Station were called to assist.

The QPS spokesman said Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Bundaberg Watch House to assess the person.

It's believed the incident happened at 1.40pm.

This is a developing story.

