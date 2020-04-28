Caution urged, but good news for Bundy on the Covid-19 front

Bundaberg has recorded no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

THERE'S good news for Bundaberg amid the coronavirus crisis - there were no new cases recorded overnight.

And the good news is state-wide.

Queensland Health's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said currently, 967 of the state's 1033 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

"Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising," she said.

Dr Young said a total of 101,767 tests for COVID-19 have been undertaken in Queensland, with 2,377 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

If you are unwell and you meet the above criteria, you should contact a doctor immediately. Your doctor will decide if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

Before your appointment, please call ahead and tell them about your symptoms so they can prepare for your visit.

Most Queenslanders who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms. Currently, 14 of the 93 active confirmed cases are in hospital, with six of these in intensive care. The remainder of active cases are currently recovering at home.

A total of 934 Queenslanders (90% of total cases) have now recovered from COVID-19.

Contact tracing continues for recent cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

We want everyone to continue playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please continue to follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

The most up-to-date information is available on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

The Queensland Health website now includes detailed information by Local Government Area on the number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases, likely source of infection, age and gender breakdowns of confirmed cases and number of self-quarantine notices. You can access this information at www.health.qld.gov.au/covid-data