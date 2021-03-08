CAUTION: East Bundy drivers warned of smoke from fire
Drivers in Bundaberg East are being urged to drive with caution this afternoon with smoke in the area.
The smoke is the result of a vegetation fire burning on Steindl St in the Baldwin Swamp Environment Park area.
🔥 Smoke Alert 🔥 – Good afternoon Bundaberg East. A vegetation fire at Steindl Street in the Baldwin Swamp Environment Park is producing a lot of smoke this afternoon. There’s no threat to property but motorists should drive with caution in the area.— Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 8, 2021
The fire is posing no threat to property but motorists in the area are being asked to drive with caution because of smoke.
