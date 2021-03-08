Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Drivers in Bundaberg East are being asked to drive with caution as a vegetation fire produces smoke in the area. Picture: Zizi Averill
Drivers in Bundaberg East are being asked to drive with caution as a vegetation fire produces smoke in the area. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

CAUTION: East Bundy drivers warned of smoke from fire

Geordi Offord
8th Mar 2021 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Drivers in Bundaberg East are being urged to drive with caution this afternoon with smoke in the area.

The smoke is the result of a vegetation fire burning on Steindl St in the Baldwin Swamp Environment Park area.

The fire is posing no threat to property but motorists in the area are being asked to drive with caution because of smoke.

More stories

Bundy nurse the first Qld recipient of AstraZeneca vaccine

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

east bundaberg qfes bundaberg vegetation fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy nurse the first Qld recipient of AstraZeneca vaccine

        Premium Content Bundy nurse the first Qld recipient of AstraZeneca vaccine

        Health A Bundaberg nurse, the first person to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Queensland, says the jab came with less of a sting than tetanus or flu shots.

        $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        Premium Content $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        News Top five worst speed camera spots pull in $19m in fines

        RIGHT SLICE: Readers’ choice for Bundy’s best pizza revealed

        Premium Content RIGHT SLICE: Readers’ choice for Bundy’s best pizza revealed

        News See which pizzeria Bundaberg voted as the best place to grab a slice.

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.