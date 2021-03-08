CAUTION: East Bundy drivers warned of smoke from fire

Drivers in Bundaberg East are being asked to drive with caution as a vegetation fire produces smoke in the area. Picture: Zizi Averill

Drivers in Bundaberg East are being urged to drive with caution this afternoon with smoke in the area.

The smoke is the result of a vegetation fire burning on Steindl St in the Baldwin Swamp Environment Park area.

🔥 Smoke Alert 🔥 – Good afternoon Bundaberg East. A vegetation fire at Steindl Street in the Baldwin Swamp Environment Park is producing a lot of smoke this afternoon. There’s no threat to property but motorists should drive with caution in the area. — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 8, 2021

The fire is posing no threat to property but motorists in the area are being asked to drive with caution because of smoke.

