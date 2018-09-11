Cause of fatal Box Hill crane accident revealed

Emergency services are currently responding to an incident at a construction site on Whitehorse Road, Box Hill. Picture: David Caird

THE CAUSE of a fatal crane accident in Melbourne's east has been revealed days after a man died when a load of concrete fell on workers.

A fault with a key component of the crane likely contributed to the accident, according to WorkSafe investigators.

"The component which we believe contributed to this incident is an integral part of the hoist rope system on most cranes," WorkSafe's health and safety director Paul Fowler said.

The Raimondi hammerhead tower crane, owned by Clark Cranes, dropped a kibble of concrete onto three workers after midday on September 6.

Shaun Burns, aged in his 40s, died in the horror accident.

Another construction worker, aged in his 20s, sustained life-threatening injuries and another was treated for minor injuries.

Clark Cranes has been ordered to cease all crane-related work until a safety audit is completed.

The company owns the crane which threatened to collapse onto homes and businesses in Richmond in July.

It currently has 65 Raimondi cranes operating in Victoria.

Emergency service workers are seen at the scene of an accident at a construction site in Box Hill. AAP James Ross

Crane operators have been urged to check their machines.

"While there is no reason at this point to suggest this may be faulty on any other crane, a tragic incident such as the one which occurred on Thursday should prompt all crane owners and operators to inspect each and every crane in the state," Mr Fowler said.

He added crane operators should review their work systems to ensure loads were not suspended or moved above workers.