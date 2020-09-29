Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES. Picture Rodney Stevens
QFES. Picture Rodney Stevens
News

Cause of Branyan shed fire under investigation

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
29th Sep 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews and a rural tanker were called to a structure fire in Branyan this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when they arrived at the Wonderland Ave address, a 10x15m shed was "well involved" in flames.

She said while the structure was close to the house, crews were able to protect the home and had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no patients required assessment at the scene.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

branyan qas qfes shed fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with wilful exposure after Bargara incidents

        Premium Content Man charged with wilful exposure after Bargara incidents

        News Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious or inappropriate behaviour, to come forward.

        DON’T MISS: Bundy election forum livestream

        DON’T MISS: Bundy election forum livestream

        News Your chance to hear directly from the candidates vying for your vote

        Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Premium Content Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Community TWO more works have joined Monto’s ever-growing art trail, with a historical wall...

        Putting a spotlight on region’s health heroes

        Premium Content Putting a spotlight on region’s health heroes

        News Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service kicked off Health Heroes Week by recognising...