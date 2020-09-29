Cause of Branyan shed fire under investigation

MULTIPLE fire crews and a rural tanker were called to a structure fire in Branyan this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when they arrived at the Wonderland Ave address, a 10x15m shed was "well involved" in flames.

She said while the structure was close to the house, crews were able to protect the home and had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no patients required assessment at the scene.