Cause close to home as concert raises funds to fight cancer

WANT to enjoy good music and help a good cause at the same time?

The You Raise Me Up concert will be held at the Holy Rosary Church on Friday at 7pm, featuring tenor Gregory Moore and soprano Suellen Cusack-Greensill.

Local artists Kate Hardisty, Christie McLucas and Kyle Myers will also feature.

Ms Cusack-Greensill said it was bound to be a great evening.

"Australian tenor Gregory Moore and I started performing Nationally and internationally in 2010,” she said.

"We have toured Australian capital, New York City and Toronto together doing a number of shows, but most notably the ABC production of Scotland the Brave.

"Though performing is not my full-time job any more, I'm able to perform locally as a soloist and in a local trio called the Songbirds.”

With funds from the concert supporting the Love Your Sister charity against cancer, Ms Cusack-Greensill said the event struck a chord close to home.

"...With this concert I'm able to reconnect with Greg and just sing beautiful, inspirational songs together for a cause that has touched us both personally - my father passed away from cancer in 2010,” she said.

"This concert, You Raise Me Up, is a really amazing way to be able to give back, especially to a charity like Love Your Sister where you know 100 per cent of profits goes straight to finding a cure.

"I feel really blessed with the life I have. I have a wonderful husband that has worked incredibly hard and we share our beautiful daughter with another baby on the way. It's a privilege to be able to give back to a cause that has touched us each and every one of us in some way.”

Choral group Vocal Affinity, along with members of the Shalom choir, will also perform under the baton of Robyn Edgar.

Tickets are $25 with all profits going towards fighting cancer.