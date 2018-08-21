Menu
Jockey Ben Melham rides Jameka during a track work gallop between races during the Ladbrokes Park Race Day at Ladbrokes Park Lakeside in Melbourne, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Jameka retired after lacklustre trial

by Russell Gould
21st Aug 2018 2:57 PM

CAULFIELD Cup winner Jameka was retired on Tuesday after a poor trial at Cranbourne, the six-year-old mare's second poor trial after more than 16 months away from the track.

Jameka was a three-time Group 1 winner who collected more than $4.8 million in prizemoney, was victorious in the VRC Oaks as a three-year old and romped to a six-length victory in The BMW on a heavy track at Rosehill in 2017 at four.

That race proved to be her final start after she suffered a bout of travel sickness while returning home from Sydney.

The illness halted bold plans to take Jameka overseas where she was to potentially race in Hong Kong, at Royal Ascot and in the prestigous Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

She spent 16 months on the sidelines before returning in a trial at Cranbourne earlier this month, where she failed to fire.

 

On Tuesday morning she tailed off a longway last in another trial at Cranbourne after which trainer Ciaron Maher and owner Col McKenna made the decision to send her to the breeding barn.

"She's been the most tremendous horse and will be missed dearly. I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in her illustrious career, including her owners & my team of staff," Maher said on Twitter.

Jameka won six of her 24 starts, and was also placed five times in Group 1s, including running second to Humidor in the 2017 Australian Cup two weeks before her win in The BMW in Sydney.

