Caught twice driving to work unlicensed

POLICE busted Ricky Madin driving unlicensed twice in three weeks.

The second time he was caught at 4.30am while driving to work, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Madin, 49, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving unlicensed because of demerit points on July 30 and on August 22.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said his licence had been disqualified because of the allocation of demerit points from April 19 to October 18.

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin told Madin he could not apply for a special work licence, saying that although his employer spoke highly of him "you seem to be a very irresponsible road user”.

Madin was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for 12 months