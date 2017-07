Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ launch in New York on March 29, 2017.

JASON Butlin got a new mobile Samsung phone on a contract with his provider only to sell it.

Except it was not his to sell.

Butlin, 34, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to fraud after he sold the phone to a pawnbroker for $150.

Police said when the phone company became aware Butlin had sold the phone it was retrieved from the pawnbroker.

Butlin was fined $150 and ordered to pay $150 compensation.