CELEBRATION OF THE SEA: Richie Rosolen couldn't be happier with his crabs at Oceanfest.
News

CAUGHT OUT: Did we snap you at this year's Oceanfest?

Emma Reid
by
26th Aug 2018 1:03 PM
SEAFOOD lovers were out in force at this year's Oceanfest during the weekend.

Thousands turned out for the second annual event on Saturday.

There was huge array of fresh, local seafood, as well as Bundy musicians playing during the day and an abundance of activities for all ages.

Ocean Pacific Seafoods' Dominga Eke and Jhonrey Bajuyo said there was a factory area, observing each station of fresh seafood as oysters and scallops were shucked.

It was an opportunity to not only buy straight from the production line but to sit and enjoy a festive feast of delicious seafood.

The weather gods were nice as the sun shone on the annual event and all went swimmingly.

