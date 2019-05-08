CAUGHT ON FILM: Shalom thief takes off with ATM

ATM THEFT: A man was caught on CCTV stealing an ATM from the Shalom College tuckshop.

BUNDABERG Police have released CCTV footage of a man allegedly stealing the ATM machine from the Shalom College tuckshop.

The man was wearing dark clothing and peered through the tuckshop window. Contributed

One video shows the man in dark clothing walking towards the tuckshop.

The second video shows the man peering into the window of the tuckshop before disappearing.

The ATM machine can then be seen being moved or pulled away.

The offender broke into the tuckshop during the long weekend.

He entered the building by jemmying a rear glass door.

Another piece of machine was also damaged during the incident.

The theft follows the damaging of two vending machines at the Bundaberg train station also on the long weekend.

A snack machine was damaged when offenders burnt a panel of plastic on the front of the machine and tried to gain access by jemmying the note insert point.

The machine was also knocked on to its side, causing further damage to panels.

Snacks were stolen, as were drinks from a drinks machine that was extensively damaged with a jemmying tool.

If you have any information on either of the offences call Policelink on 131 444.