Couple ‘broken’ after thieves steal from struggling cafe

‘This has broken us’: Business owners say the hit has further destroyed them, after having to let 11 casual staff go.

A YOUNG couple is reeling today after a pair of thieves plundered their cafe's long-weekend order of fresh produce in the early hours of the morning.

"This (has) just broken us," they said.

CCTV footage at 5.20am shows two men walking around a corner on the ground floor of the Woolloongabba apartment complex where Meek Social House is and appearing to carry away boxes of produce.

Greg McLean, 28, who owns the Logan Rd restaurant with his fiance Caity, 27, said the $250 hit to his business was "destroying", especially when he had to let go 11 casual staff and close a second outlet, Tuckshop Time, in the same complex since strict social distancing measures were put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Meek Social Houses owners Greg McLean and his fiance Caity. Picture: Facebook

Not only that, if the thieves were doing it tough, they simply could have asked Meek Social House for a hot meal.

"We have posted (online) multiple times saying if anyone is in desperate need that we are happy to provide some free meals as we are all in this together, even though we are struggling ourselves," Mr McLean said.

Meek Social House at Woolloongabba. Picture: Facebook

Mr McLean said the business has managed to retain its three full-time staff for now, but that he and Katie were working 100 hour weeks to cover the shortfall, even purchasing a scooter in order to deliver meals themselves.

"We're working 16 hours a day, we can't afford the 35 per cent Uber Eats takes," he said.

"One dollar is now worth five dollars."

Greg McLean (pictured) and his fiance Caity have purchased a scooter to deliver Meek Social House food themselves, saying they are unable to afford the 35 per cent cut Uber Eats takes. Picture: Facebook

Mr McLean said his business will still be able to open over the long weekend, thanks to fruit and vegetable supplier Big Michael's rushing out a replacement order.

"But we can't expect them to cover that, so it's still a cost to our business."

Mr McLean said he has reported the matter to Dutton Park police.

Queensland Police were contacted for comment.

